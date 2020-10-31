Michigan State Shocks Rival No. 13 Michigan

SI.com
NCAAF
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSSI ALL-AMERICAN
Search

One Week After Loss to Rutgers, Michigan State Upsets No. 13 Michigan

Author:
Publish date:

Michigan State football (1-1) pulled off a close upset over rival No. 13 Michigan (1-1) on Saturday, snagging a 27-24 road victory and taking home the Paul Bunyan trophy. 

The Spartans were coming off a 38-27 loss to Rutgers last week, while the Wolverines had a commanding 49-24 victory over Minnesota. Coming into the matchup, MSU was a 22-point underdog. 

Michigan State receiver Ricky White led the way with 196 receiving yards against Michigan, becoming the only player with more single-game receiving yards in this rivalry series history is Sparty's Plaxico Burress (255 in 1999).

The Spartans had an early edge, tallying the first touchdown, and never lost the lead. While the two were neck-and-neck throughout the game, MSU ultimately outmuscled and outplayed the Wolverines, and the passing game gave them the edge. 

Spartans QB Rocky Lombardi went 17 for 32 for 323 yards, capitalizing on an average of 10.1 yards per pass compared to Michigan's 5.1.

Michigan State's stunning win makes Mel Tucker only the second Spartan football coach in the rivalry's history to win in his debut (the other was Nick Saban in 1995). Jim Harbaugh is now 3–3 against Michigan State in his six years in Ann Arbor.

YOU MAY LIKE

msu thumb
Play
Video

Winless Michigan State Upsets No. 13 Michigan 27-24

Michigan State took back the Paul Bunyan trophy with a 27-24 win over No. 13 ranked Michigan. Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns as the 24-point underdogs pulled off the upset in the Big House. ...read more

  • 7 minutes ago
allegiant-stadium
Play
NFL

Raiders Stadium Will Have Fans, but for College Game Not NFL

The Raiders were the first team in Allegiant Stadium, but UNLV were the first to have fans.

Michigan State football celebrates a win over Michigan
Play
College Football

Michigan State Shocks Rival No. 13 Michigan

The Spartans' victory makes Mel Tucker only the program's second coach to win his debut vs. Michigan.

jon-bostic-hit-andy-dalton
Play
NFL

Report: Jon Bostic Fined $12K for Andy Dalton Hit

Bostic was ejected from last week's game after he hit Dalton in the head as the Cowboys QB was sliding to the turf.

ohio-state-penn-state-how-to-watch
Play
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State

Ohio State and Penn State will meet in a Big Ten clash at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

CFB_Notre Dame

CFB_Boston_College

andy-dalton-out-against-eagles
Play
NFL

Cowboys QB Andy Dalton Ruled Out vs. Eagles

Rookie Ben DiNucci will start for Dallas on Sunday.