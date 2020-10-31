SI.com
How to Watch Ohio State vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ohio State and Penn State will meet in a Big Ten clash with potential College Football Playoff implications at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

The matchup might be the toughest of the season for both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions, who are two of the top teams in the conference. Even though No. 18 Penn State fell to No. 17 Indiana in its season opener, it will present No. 3 Ohio State with its most challenging road test. The Buckeyes' other road games during the Big Ten's shortened conference-only schedule include Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC

Live Stream: You can stream the game on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Hoosiers, 36–35, in a shocking overtime loss to open the season. Both teams scored touchdowns in overtime, but Indiana went for two after scoring. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. rolled left and lunged for the pylon. When he landed, officials ruled that Penix got the ball to the goal line before his hand went down out of bounds. After a long review, the call could not be overturned.

The victory gave Indiana its first victory over a top-10 opponent since 1988, and Penn State fell 10 spots in the Top 25 rankings. 

Meanwhile, Ohio State made easy work of Nebraska in its 52–17 win last weekend. Quarterback Justin Fields had a strong start to his 2020 campaign, completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns.

Saturday night's game could potentially determine who will win the Big Ten championship. The winners of the past four matchups between Ohio State and Penn State have gone on to capture the conference title, with the Buckeyes winning the last three.

