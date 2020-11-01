SI.com
NCAAF
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSSI ALL-AMERICAN
Search

Florida and Missouri Brawl at Halftime, Ejections Follow

Author:
Publish date:

Punches were thrown and three players were ejected during a brawl between Florida and Missouri players as both teams made their way to the locker room for halftime of Saturday night's game.

Defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected for Florida, while Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was also disqualified.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask took a late hit from defensive lineman Drajan Jeffcoat on the last play of the half, which seemed to fuel the fight that followed.

After order was eventually restored and the two sides made it to their respective locker rooms, Florida coach Dan Mullen encouraged the home crowd on his way to the tunnel, eventually returning to the field for more pump-up material.

Florida will play rival No. 5 Georgia next weekend, making any possible suspensions forFlorida players involved in the brawl that much more important. Missouri has a bye next week, but will face Georgia at home on Nov. 14.

YOU MAY LIKE

fla-missouri
College Football

Florida and Missouri Brawl at Halftime, Ejections Follow

Three players were ejected after Florida and Missouri got into a brawl as both teams headed to the locker room at halftime.

Texas football Sam Ehlinger
Play
College Football

Texas Upsets No. 6 Oklahoma State in Overtime

The upset marks Oklahoma State's first loss of the season, and the Longhorns' first road win over a top-10 team since 2010..

rutgers-indiana
Extra Mustard

Rutgers' Near-Touchdown on 4th and 32 Must Be Seen to Be Believed

Facing an impossible situation, Rutgers got creative and dug into its bag of tricks to nearly pull off one of the most miraculous plays in recent memory.

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei
Play
College Football

In Comeback Win, Uiagalelei Shows He's Up for the Challenge

The true freshman QB had an impressive starting debut, but the stakes will be even higher next week.

cj-lewis-td-catch
Play
College Football

John Tessitore Fake vs. Clemson Leads to Insane TD Catch

The candidate for catch of the year came after a nifty fake field goal by Boston College's John Tessitore.

Jonnu Smith
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Tight Ends

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 tight end fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Fantasy Football: Week 12 WR PPR Rankings From FullTime Fantasy - D.J. Moore
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Wide Receivers

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 wide receiver fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!

ezekiel-elliott
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Rankings - NFL Week 8 Running Backs

SI Fantasy expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 8 running back fantasy football rankings to help you dominate the competition!