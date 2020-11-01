Florida and Missouri Brawl at Halftime, Ejections Follow

Punches were thrown and three players were ejected during a brawl between Florida and Missouri players as both teams made their way to the locker room for halftime of Saturday night's game.

Defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected for Florida, while Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was also disqualified.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask took a late hit from defensive lineman Drajan Jeffcoat on the last play of the half, which seemed to fuel the fight that followed.

After order was eventually restored and the two sides made it to their respective locker rooms, Florida coach Dan Mullen encouraged the home crowd on his way to the tunnel, eventually returning to the field for more pump-up material.

Florida will play rival No. 5 Georgia next weekend, making any possible suspensions forFlorida players involved in the brawl that much more important. Missouri has a bye next week, but will face Georgia at home on Nov. 14.