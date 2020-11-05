Report: Air Force-Army Game Off This Weekend Due to COVID-19

SI.com
Report: Air Force-Army Game Off This Weekend After COVID-19 Outbreak

Saturday's Air Force-Army football game will not take place this weekend because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Colorado Springs-Gazette's Brent Briggeman.

The Gazette had previously reported that as many as seven Falcons players were not expected to be available as a result of contract tracing protocols at Air Force. Per The Gazette, the number of players not expected to be available increased late Wednesday and early Thursday. The amount of positive COVID-19 tests is unclear. 

Army is 6-1 on the season while Air Force is just 1-2. The game was scheduled for an 11:30 a.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

It is unclear if the game will be made up.

The game between the two aforementioned U.S. military academies is the latest football game involving a military academy that has been adjusted. 

Also on Thursday, Navy's matchup initially set for Saturday vs. Tulsa was postponed because of COVID-19 issues.

Army is next scheduled to play Tulane on Saturday, Nov. 14. Air Force is next set to play Wyoming on Saturday, Nov. 14.

