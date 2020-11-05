Saturday's game between Navy and Tulsa in Annapolis has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Midshipmen's program and the ensuing quarantining of athletes.

Navy announced it has paused all football activities.

"We are disappointed not to face Tulsa this weekend," Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "However, protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference. There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions."

The AAC is hoping to reschedule the game for a later date this season. However, it could face scheduling difficulties because the Midshipmen and Golden Hurricane do not share any common open dates at this time.

This is the third time that a Tulsa game has been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 cases, including its matchups against Arkansas State and Cincinnati.

Through Navy's first seven games of the season, the team hadn't registered any positive tests within its football program. According to the Capital Gazette, the Midshipmen had no positive COVID-19 cases in their entire traveling party when they traveled to Dallas to play SMU on Saturday.

Players, coaches and staff members were tested again on Monday morning, and sources told the Captial Gazette that "as many as 20 Navy football players were put into quarantine within the isolation wing of Bancroft Hall."

Navy and Tulsa's next games are scheduled for Nov. 14. The Midshipmen will host Memphis, while Tulsa will face SMU.