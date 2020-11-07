Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was carted off the field with an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter against Florida.

Leading the Gators 7–0, quarterback Stetson Bennett connected with Rosemy-Jacksaint on a 32-yard touchdown pass. Florida's Brad Stewart dove for the tackle before Rosemy-Jacksaint reached the end zone. As he crossed the goal line, Rosemy-Jacksaint fell awkwardly and his leg bent in the wrong direction.

Trainers immediately came out to check on the freshman and put an air cast on his leg before he was carted off the field.

Rosemy-Jacksaint has stepped up for the Bulldogs with sophomore George Pickens out for two straight games this season. Earlier this week, coach Kirby Smart said Pickens is dealing with an "upper extremity" injury. Pickens practiced on Wednesday and Thursday this week but did not travel with the team to Florida. In three games, Rosemy-Jacksaint has three receptions for 30 yards. His touchdown catch against the Gators was his first of the season.