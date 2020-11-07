UCLA Has 3 Positive COVID-19 Tests in Athletic Department, Football Game vs. Colorado Still On

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA's athletic department has had three people test positive for the coronavirus, including a football player.

The Pac-12 Conference has already postponed two games, but the Bruins' season-opening matchup at Colorado is still on. Players will be tested before kickoff per conference policy.

UCLA, which is issuing testing updates every Friday, also reported a rowing team member and a support staff member within the athletic department have tested positive.

The news of the Bruins' positive tests come one day after the Pac-12 canceled Arizona vs. Utah. The Utes do not have the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game due to positive COVID-19 cases and additional players remain isolated under contact tracing protocols.

On Thursday, the conference also canceled Washington vs. California due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Bears' program. Cal also lacks the minimum number of scholarship players needed for the game due to positive COVID-19 cases and contract tracing.

Pac-12's guidelines require at least 53 scholarship players to be available for a game. The games will be declared a no-contest since there are no bye weeks built into the conference's shortened schedule.

The season opener between Colorado and UCLA will kick off at 7 p.m. ET in Boulder.

Sports Illustrated contributed to this report.