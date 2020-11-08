SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Ian Book, Notre Dame Outlast No. 1 Clemson, D.J. Uiagalelei in Double-Overtime Victory

Author:
Publish date:

Twenty-seven years after Notre Dame last knocked off a visiting top-ranked team in South Bend, the Irish repeated the feat in a double-overtime instant classic.

Ian Book threw for 310 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 68 more as the Irish outlasted No. 1 Clemson, 47-40, to improve to 7-0 on the season.

ian book

The Irish led, 23-10, midway through the second quarter and 23-13 at halftime before Clemson mounted a second-half comeback. Clemson backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei found Davis Allen for a 10-yard score to tie the game, 23-23, with four minutes left in the third quarter.

The two sides traded field goals in the fourth before Travis Etienne scored from three yards out to give Clemson a 33-26 lead with 3:33 remaining. Book then led Notre Dame on an 8-play, 91-yard scoring drive to tie the game with 0:22 left, sending the game into overtime.

Clemson got the ball to start overtime and scored in two plays, reaching the 1-yard line on a 24-yard strike from Uiagalelei to Cornell Powell. Uiagalelei ran it in for a touchdown on the next play. Notre Dame answered with a 4-play scoring drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Kyren Williams. Williams finished the game with 140 rushing yards and three scores.

In the second overtime, Williams scored again from three yards out to complete a seven-play scoring drive. The Irish defense then took over and finally imposed its will, sacking Uiagalelei on the first two plays of Clemson's next drive to put the Tigers in a 3rd-and-24 hole. Uiagalelei's third-down pass fell incomplete, and a desperation lateral attempt on fourth down failed to convert, clinching the win for Notre Dame.

The loss was Clemson's first regular-season defeat since Oct. 13, 2017, snapping a 36-game winning streak in such games. Uiagalelei finished the game going 29-for-44 with 439 yards and three touchdowns (one rushing).

Immediately following the game-ending play, Notre Dame fans stormed the field in a mobbed celebration. Fans have been allowed to attend games at Notre Dame stadium at a reduced capacity this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clemson and Notre Dame last squared off in the regular season in 2015. The two sides fought to a photo finish in which the Tigers outlasted the Irish, 24-22, by stopping a Notre Dame two-point conversion attempt with under 10 seconds left. Clemson won much more handedly in the 2018 College Football Playoff, dominating the Irish in a 30-3 win.

YOU MAY LIKE

College Football

College Football

College Football

No. 25 Liberty faces Virginia Tech, chasing first 7-0 start

College Football

Boston College, Syracuse going in opposite directions

College Football

ECU aims to take out frustration on Tulane

College Football

College Football

No. 11 Miami begins stretch drive at N.C. State

College Football

Schiano returns to Columbus as Rutgers tackles No. 3 Ohio State