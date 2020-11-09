Saturday's game between Auburn and Mississippi State has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and the subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Bulldogs' program.

The SEC announced the game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Shortly before the league's announcement, Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Mississippi State was battling a COVID-19 outbreak and planned to temporarily shut down all football activities.

The news comes amid a COVID crisis around the SEC. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher announced that the Aggies will not practice on Monday because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the program. The team discovered on Sunday that two people–one player and one student worker–who traveled with the team for its win over South Carolina on Saturday had tested positive. Texas A&M will meet virtually on Monday while it quarantines players and performs contact tracing procedures.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said the Tigers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, with some players testing positive and others in quarantine. Orgeron wouldn't confirm the number of players affected but said several starters are included in the group. The Tigers are still preparing for Saturday's game against Alabama, but the matchup could be in jeopardy. LSU already has a make-up game with Florida scheduled for Dec. 12.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman is the latest SEC coach to test positive for COVID-19. Pittman was tested on Sunday as part of the team's standard protocol and informed of his positive result on Monday. Pittman is asymptomatic and is in self-isolation at his home, according to the school's release.

The SEC isn't the only conference battling COVID-19 issues. The Pac-12 opened its season last weekend with Utah vs. Arizona and Washington vs. California both canceled due to the Utes and Golden Bears not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for games. The issue was caused by positive COVID-19 cases and additional players isolated under contact tracing protocols in both programs. The Pac-12 declared both games no contests. In the meantime, Stanford played its opener vs. Oregon without starting QB David Mills and two other players due to virus protocols.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said on Monday that the program "barely" has a full team and is preparing walk-ons to play against UCLA this weekend.

The Bears are facing a possible cancellation for their upcoming game against Arizona State due to the strict health protocols in the city of Berkeley, according to The Mercury News. The team reportedly had one defensive lineman test positive for the virus, but Berkeley health officials said to place the entire position group in quarantine for two weeks. Without a defensive line, the Bears couldn't play Washington.