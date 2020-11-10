Navy's game against Memphis on Saturday has been postponed, the Midshipmen announced Tuesday.

The American Athletic Conference announced the game was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing at Navy, according to the Commercial Appeal. A makeup date has not been announced.

Memphis and Navy do not share a common open date through the remainder of the 2020 season. However, according to the university's statement, the American Athletic Conference plans to consider a number of options to hold the game at a later date.

"We are disappointed to have to postpone a second game, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference," Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk said in a statement. "There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions."

Navy (3-4) has not played since its 51-37 loss to SMU on Oct. 31. The school's game against Tulsa on Nov. 7 was postponed. With the latest postponed game, the Midshipmen have not been on the field since Nov. 2 and have not held a regular practice since Oct. 29.

For Memphis, this is the third time the Tigers are dealing with a postponed or canceled game this season. Memphis (3-2) postponed its game versus Houston and canceled a game versus UTSA due to COVID-19.

According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, a total of 307 games have been played this season—not including games scheduled for this weekend—while 53 games have been postponed or canceled.

Navy's next scheduled game is Nov. 21 at South Florida. Memphis will play next on Nov. 21 against Stephen F. Austin.