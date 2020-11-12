Kentucky O-Line Coach John Schlarman Dies at 45

Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, the school announced. He was 45.

Schlarman, who played at Kentucky between 1994-97 and joined the school as a coach in in 2013, was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in the summer of 2018. Despite countless treatments, he did not miss a game until Kentucky's two most recent games.

"The UK Athletics family is in deep sorrow on the passing of," Kentucky director of athletics Mitch Barnhart said in a statement. "Throughout the last two years, he has been an incredible inspiration. He taught people how to live and showed all of us what it means to be courageous.

"John was a great husband and father, teacher and leader. He will be remembered for the love he had for his family, his dedication to his players and his excellence as a coach. Our prayers and heartfelt condolences are with his family and all who knew and loved him."

Under Schlarman's tutelage, the Wildcats had a series of All-American offensive lineman, including guards Logan Stenberg and Bunchy Stallings, who both earn All-American honors.

Prior to coaching in Lexington, Schlarman coached at a number of high schools in various capacities and then at Troy University from 2007-12.

At Schlarman's final game, an October 17 win at Tennessee, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops awarded Schlarman the game ball.

"I'm heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend," Stoops said in a statement. "My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time.

"John was everything we all strive to be—honest, tough, fair, respected. Kentucky football won't be the same without him but his legacy will never fade. He was a fighter and we will strive every day to honor his warrior spirit."