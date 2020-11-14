SI.com
ESPN's Heisman Trophy Ceremony Set to Air Jan. 5

ESPN's Heisman Trophy Ceremony Set to Air Jan. 5

Jason Szenes/AP/Shutterstock

The 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony will take place on Jan. 5, 2021, according to ESPN's College GameDay.

This year marks the first time the ceremony will take place from ESPN's studios in Bristol, Conn., due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deadline for Heisman voting is Dec. 21. Finalists for award will be announced during a 30-minute special on Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

All Heisman finalists will appear via satellite from either their homes or schools. In addition, several Heisman Trophy winners will appear virtually.

Mike Comerford, president of the Heisman Trust, said Saturday in a statement that while the football season looks different, there is no shortage of talent on the gridiron.

"One thing the pandemic cannot change is the spirt of a true winner and we are eager to again celebrate that winner on the annual Heisman Trophy Ceremony," Comerford said.

ESPN and The Heisman Trust also reached a new multi-year agreement to remain as the home of the ceremony.

Chris Fowler will host the 2020 Heisman Trophy Ceremony with Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor.

