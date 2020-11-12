SI.com
Every Week 11 College Football Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

Author:
Publish date:

As the college football season pushes forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic, each week has seen its fair share of games shuttered due to positive tests and contact tracing. Unsurprisingly, Week 11 is no different.

To date, the season has seen 57 out of 370 FBS games get postponed or canceled. Each conference except the MAC has had at least one game postponed, and 66 teams have been impacted.

In particular, the SEC has been hit hard this week, with four out of seven games getting postponed thus far. Though the league has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 test results at Auburn, the biggest hurdle to clear is contact tracing. Contact tracing "magnifies" any positive test, says SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Below is a list of each Week 11 game that's been canceled so far. This list will be updated throughout the week as postponements and makeup dates are announced.

ACC

American Athletic Conference

Big Ten

Conference USA

Mountain West

SEC

Sun Belt

