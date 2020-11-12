Every Week 11 College Football Game Postponed Due to COVID-19

As the college football season pushes forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic, each week has seen its fair share of games shuttered due to positive tests and contact tracing. Unsurprisingly, Week 11 is no different.

To date, the season has seen 57 out of 370 FBS games get postponed or canceled. Each conference except the MAC has had at least one game postponed, and 66 teams have been impacted.

In particular, the SEC has been hit hard this week, with four out of seven games getting postponed thus far. Though the league has seen a spike in positive COVID-19 test results at Auburn, the biggest hurdle to clear is contact tracing. Contact tracing "magnifies" any positive test, says SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.

Below is a list of each Week 11 game that's been canceled so far. This list will be updated throughout the week as postponements and makeup dates are announced.

ACC

Pittsburgh @ Georgia Tech: Game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

American Athletic Conference

Memphis @ Navy: No makeup date has been set.

Big Ten

No. 3 Ohio State @ Maryland: Game will not be rescheduled.

Conference USA

Rice @ Louisiana Tech: No makeup date has been set.

Mountain West

Air Force @ Wyoming: Game will not be rescheduled.

SEC

No. 1 Alabama @ LSU: No makeup date has been set.

No. 5 Texas A&M @ Tennessee: Game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

No. 12 Georgia @ Missouri: No makeup date has been set.

No. 24 Auburn @ Mississippi State: Game has been rescheduled for Dec. 12.

Sun Belt