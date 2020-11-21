SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Florida QB Kyle Trask Sets SEC Record for Touchdown Passes

Author:
Publish date:

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is still carving out his path toward a record-setting season. 

Trask became the first player in Southeastern Conference history to throw 30-plus touchdowns passes through the first seven games of the season.

Despite a slow start against Vanderbilt, Trask went 18-of-24 for 245 yards and has two touchdowns midway through the third quarter. 

Before Saturday's game, Trask had thrown for 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns and three interceptions. He entered Saturday's game ranked ninth in the FBS in passing yards, third in the SEC and first in passing touchdowns.

Trask ranks second in the SEC in QBR (93.9) behind Alabama's Mac Jones (95.6).

YOU MAY LIKE

gordon-hayward-hand-surgery
Play
NBA

Hornets Make Shocking Move With Gordon Hayward Signing

The Hornet signed Gordon Hayward to a four-year, $120 million deal. This is a risk for Charlotte. Let's grade the move

Justin Fields
Play
College Football

Buckeyes QB Fields Throws Three Interceptions vs. Indiana

Justin Fields entered the game with only one interception in his career against a Big Ten opponent, and just three in his career.

jae-crowder-suns-grade
Play
NBA

Suns Continue Overhaul With Three-Year Deal for Jae Crowder

Phoenix built on its strong offseason by reportedly adding swingman Jae Crowder on a three-year, $30 million deal.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet dribbles up the court
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Raptors, VanVleet Agree to Four-Year Deal

Fred VanVleet has agreed to a four-year, $85 million deal to re-sign with the Toronto Raptors.

Gordon Hayward
Play
NBA

Report: Hayward Signs Four-Year, $120M Deal With Hornets

The Celtics have lost two max contract players to free agency in the past two years—Kyrie Irving and now Hayward.

Kyle Trask
Play
College Football

Florida QB Kyle Trask Sets SEC Record for TD Passes

Trask became the first player in Southeastern Conference history to throw 30-plus touchdowns passes through the first seven games of the season.

Sep 7, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics during the first half of game five of the second round in the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
NBA

Grading Fred VanVleet's New Deal With the Raptors

The Raptors signed Fred VanVleet to a new contract that will keep him in Toronto long term. Let's grade the deal.

Temple
Play
College Football

Report: Temple-East Carolina Delayed After Player Tests Positive

A Temple player tested positive Saturday morning, delaying the start to the Owls' game against East Carolina.