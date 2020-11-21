Florida QB Kyle Trask Sets SEC Record for TD Passes

Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask is still carving out his path toward a record-setting season.

Trask became the first player in Southeastern Conference history to throw 30-plus touchdowns passes through the first seven games of the season.

Despite a slow start against Vanderbilt, Trask went 18-of-24 for 245 yards and has two touchdowns midway through the third quarter.

Before Saturday's game, Trask had thrown for 2,171 yards, 28 touchdowns and three interceptions. He entered Saturday's game ranked ninth in the FBS in passing yards, third in the SEC and first in passing touchdowns.

Trask ranks second in the SEC in QBR (93.9) behind Alabama's Mac Jones (95.6).