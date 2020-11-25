Alabama Atop First CFP Rankings of 2020

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Alabama Takes Top Spot in College Football Playoff Rankings

Author:
Publish date:

The 2020 college football season was filled with ups and downs, twists and turns, as programs figured out how to operate safely (and sometimes not so safely) during the coronavirus pandemic. 

While the season has been stop-and-go for many teams this fall, the end of an upended season is near. The time has finally come for college football playoffs. 

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released across five different days, starting with the first reveal on Tuesday, Nov. 24. 

The other ranking release days are as follows, with the final selection day being the weekend all Power 5 conference championship games are played.

  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8
  • 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15
  • 12 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20 (Selection Day)

The top four teams will compete in the New Years Day semifinals in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. As for the national championship game, it is scheduled to be played on Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

LSU beat defending national champion Clemson in the 2019-20 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Ohio State and Oklahoma were the other two 2019 college football playoff semifinalists.

The playoff rankings will determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Six bowl matchups.

The AP Top 25 poll currently features Alabama (7-0), Notre Dame (8-0), Ohio State (4-0) and Clemson (7-1) as the top four. 

Here are the first Top 25 rankings for the 2020-21 playoff season:

  1. Alabama (7-0)
  2. Notre Dame (8-0)
  3. Clemson (7-1)
  4. Ohio State (4-0)
  5. Texas A&M (5-1)
  6. Florida (6-1)
  7. Cincinnati (8-0) — the highest rank for a non-P5 team in College Football Playoff Committee history.
  8. Northwestern (5-0)
  9. Georgia (5-2)
  10. Miami (7-1)
  11. Oklahoma (6-2)
  12. Indiana (4-1)
  13. Iowa State (6-2)
  14. BYU (9-0)
  15. Oregon (3-0)
  16. Wisconsin (2-1)
  17. Texas (5-2)
  18. USC (3-0)
  19. North Carolina (6-2)
  20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)
  21. Marshall (7-0)
  22. Auburn (5-2)
  23. Oklahoma State (5-2)
  24. Iowa (3-2)
  25. Tulsa (5-1)

YOU MAY LIKE

chubbs thumb
Play
Fantasy

2020 Fantasy Football: Week 12 Downloadable Projections & Rankings

Separate yourself from the pack! Know every detail & every stat with a little help from Shawn Childs' weekly fantasy football rankings & projections

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams runs against Clemson
Play
College Football

Alabama Atop First CFP Rankings of 2020

The playoff rankings will determine the four semifinalists and the New Year's Six bowl matchups. This is the first of five ranking release days.

pac-12 fb logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With a full slate of rivalry games on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Juventus-Ferencvaros-Champions-League-UCL
Play
Soccer

Morata's Late Winner Sends Juventus Through to UCL Last 16

Juventus needed to come from behind to beat Ferencvaros in the Champions League.

PSG edges RB Leipzig in Champions League
Play
Soccer

PSG Survives as the Storm Swirls Around Tuchel

The goodwill from reaching the UCL final seems to have worn off for PSG and its manager, and now it's all about survival.

NFL
Play
NFL

NFL Playoff Picture Heading Into Week 12

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, Sunday's games provided clarity to the NFL playoff picture as the 2020 season heads into the final six weeks.

Munir-Sevilla-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

Sevilla Through to UCL Last 16 on Munir's Last-Gasp Winner

Munir El Haddadi gave Sevilla 10 points through four games and enough cushion with two matches to spare.

Sergino-Dest-Goal-Barcelona-USMNT-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

USA's Dest Scores for Barcelona in UCL; Konrad Makes Club Debut

Sergiño Dest's first goal for Barcelona was a go-ahead strike on the European stage.