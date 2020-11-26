SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Army-Air Force Game Rescheduled for Dec. 19

Author:
Publish date:

The game between Army and Air Force—which was originally scheduled for Nov. 7 but postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols within the Air Force program—is back on. The Mountain West announced the game would be played on Dec. 19 in a statement released Wednesday.

Air Force has had two other games canceled so far: a Nov. 14 matchup at Wyoming and a Thanksgiving Day meeting against Colorado State, one of several games to be called off this weekend. The Colorado State game was declared a no contest and will not be made up.

Army, meanwhile, had its Sept. 19 home game against BYU postponed, and it has not yet been rescheduled. The Black Knights are 7-2 on the season, while Air Force is 2-2.

Army and Air Force compete each year alongside Navy for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, awarded annually to winner of the series between the service academies. An Air Force win would clinch the program's 21st Commander-in-Chief's Trophy win, the most of any team in the series. Air Force beat Navy, 40-7, in its first game of the season on Oct. 3.

Navy won the trophy last season, beating Air Force (34-25) and Army (31-7). Army is scheduled to play Navy this season on Dec. 12 at West Point.

YOU MAY LIKE

patrick-mahomes-chiefs-panthers
Play
NFL

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Leads in Pro Bowl Fan Voting

Mahomes has received 143,355 fan votes for the NFL Pro Bowl.

commander-in-chief's trophy
Play
College Football

Army-Air Force Game Rescheduled for Dec. 19

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 7 but was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Air Force program.

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) talks to his daughter after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Report: Ravens Discipline Strength Coach Over COVID-19 Conduct

After Baltimore's game against the Steelers was moved to Sunday, the Ravens disciplined their strength and conditioning coach for COVID-related conduct.

Chivas-America-Live-Stream
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Chivas vs. America

The Super Clasico rivals meet in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Liguilla on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

hassan whiteside
Play
NBA

NBA Free Agency: Kings Add Center Hassan Whiteside on One-Year Deal

Whiteside, 31, led the NBA with 2.9 blocks per game last season, averaging 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

San Francisco 49ers helmet
Play
NFL

Report: NFL Rescinds 49ers CB Williams's 2-Game Suspension

Williams's two-game PED suspension was rescinded due to issues with testing procedures.

fairgounds image
Play
Gambling

Race of the Week: 2020 Thanksgiving Classic Stakes

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Thursday's Thanksgiving Classic Stakes from Fairgrounds, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Thompson
Play
NBA

Report: Klay Thompson Undergoes Surgery for Torn Achilles

Thompson tore his Achilles on Nov. 19, just hours before the 2020 NBA draft. The surgery was reportedly successful.