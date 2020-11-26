Army-Air Force Game Rescheduled for Dec. 19

The game between Army and Air Force—which was originally scheduled for Nov. 7 but postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing protocols within the Air Force program—is back on. The Mountain West announced the game would be played on Dec. 19 in a statement released Wednesday.

Air Force has had two other games canceled so far: a Nov. 14 matchup at Wyoming and a Thanksgiving Day meeting against Colorado State, one of several games to be called off this weekend. The Colorado State game was declared a no contest and will not be made up.

Army, meanwhile, had its Sept. 19 home game against BYU postponed, and it has not yet been rescheduled. The Black Knights are 7-2 on the season, while Air Force is 2-2.

Army and Air Force compete each year alongside Navy for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy, awarded annually to winner of the series between the service academies. An Air Force win would clinch the program's 21st Commander-in-Chief's Trophy win, the most of any team in the series. Air Force beat Navy, 40-7, in its first game of the season on Oct. 3.

Navy won the trophy last season, beating Air Force (34-25) and Army (31-7). Army is scheduled to play Navy this season on Dec. 12 at West Point.