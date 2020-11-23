SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

Author:
Publish date:

Thanksgiving weekend is typically a packed slate for college football. Given the circumstances of this season, though, things will be a little different this season.

Week 12 saw a a plethora of games canceled or postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, headlined by a day-of decision to postpone Saturday's Clemson-Florida State game. The move irked Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who alleged the positive COVID-19 test was used by Florida State administration as an "excuse" to call the game off.

In all, that game was one of five in the ACC that were not played as scheduled. The Pac-12 had two games canceled, the Mountain West had three, and the AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA each had two.

Below is a list of each Week 13 game that's been postponed or canceled. This list will be updated throughout the week as schedule changes are announced.

Pac-12

  • Washington @ Washington State: The game has been declared no contest and will not be rescheduled.

Mountain West

  • San Diego State @ Fresno State: The game has been declared no contest and will not be rescheduled.

YOU MAY LIKE

pac-12 fb logo
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With a full slate of rivalry games on schedule for Thanksgiving weekend, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

tua-tagovailoa-dolphins
NFL

Tagovailoa Benched for Fitzpatrick in Dolphins Loss

Tagovailoa completed 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards before being replaced in the fourth quarter.

Bogdan Bogdanovic attempts a layup.
Play
NBA

Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs 4-Year Offer Sheet With Hawks

Bogdanovic, the No. 27 pick in the 2014 NBA draft, has averaged double-digit points in each of his three seasons.

Marc Gasol throws a pass.
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Marc Gasol Narrowing Focus to Lakers, Raptors

Gasol, 35, has spent the last season and a half with the Raptors.

dabo swinney
Play
College Football

Dabo Swinney: COVID-19 Was 'Just an Excuse' to Cancel FSU Game

Saturday's Clemson-Florida State game was postponed after a Clemson player who made the trip to Tallahassee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton talks to New Orleans Saints Quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during warmups before the NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on November 28, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Play
NFL

Sean Payton May Be the Best QB Whisperer of His Era

Is it possible we've underrated the Saints coach's role in the Payton-Brees partnership through all of these years?

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) celebrates after a stop during the first quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday.
College Football

CFB Teams State Their Case for Playoff Consideration

The CFP selection committee will release its first rankings Tuesday night and The Dash helps worthy teams compose opening arguments for playoff consideration.

Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew has words with an official in the first half of the game against the Texas Longhorns at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center.
College Basketball

Baylor Head Coach Scott Drew Tests Positive for COVID-19

Drew: "I look forward to returning to the sidelines as soon as I can do so safely."