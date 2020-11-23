Which College Football Games in Week 13 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

Thanksgiving weekend is typically a packed slate for college football. Given the circumstances of this season, though, things will be a little different this season.

Week 12 saw a a plethora of games canceled or postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, headlined by a day-of decision to postpone Saturday's Clemson-Florida State game. The move irked Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who alleged the positive COVID-19 test was used by Florida State administration as an "excuse" to call the game off.

In all, that game was one of five in the ACC that were not played as scheduled. The Pac-12 had two games canceled, the Mountain West had three, and the AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA each had two.

Below is a list of each Week 13 game that's been postponed or canceled. This list will be updated throughout the week as schedule changes are announced.

Pac-12

Washington @ Washington State: The game has been declared no contest and will not be rescheduled.

Mountain West