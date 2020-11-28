Which College Football Games in Week 14 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

The College Football Playoff is right around the corner, and three weeks until the Power 5 conferences hold their respective championships.

Given the circumstances of this season, it's been different, to say the least as programs battle COVID-19 and the protocols that come with the global pandemic.

Week 12 saw a plethora of games canceled or postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases and respective contact tracing with the day-of decision to postpone the Clemson-Florida State game at the forefront. Five ACC games weren't played as scheduled in Week 12 while the Pac-12 had two games canceled. The Mountain West had three, and the AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA each had two.

The number decreased in Week 13; however, in some programs, the outbreaks continued. Florida State, the only ACC team to get canceled, had just 44 scholarship players available last week, leading to the cancellation of their game against Virginia.

The Big Ten postponements and cancellations were headlined with Ohio State as head coach Ryan Day testing positive among others in the program. If the Buckeyes have one more game canceled, they'll be ineligible to play in the Big Ten championship game. Minnesota at Wisconsin was also canceled and will not be rescheduled, leaving the Badgers ineligible for the Big Ten Championship game.

The Big 12 only had one postponement as well as the SEC. As for the Pac-12, there were two no contests and one game—Utah at Arizona State—that wasn't played, and Utah traveled to play at Washington instead. Three games were canceled in the Mountain West and Conference USA.

Below is a list of each Week 14 game that's been postponed or canceled. This list will be updated throughout the week as schedule changes are announced.

ACC