Michigan's matchup with Maryland on Dec. 5 has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Wolverines' program and associated contact tracing, the school announced on Tuesday.

The Big Ten contest will not be rescheduled.

Michigan paused all football activities on Monday amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases within the program. The Wolverines will not be able to resume practicing until Monday, Dec. 7.

"The decision by our medical professionals to stop practices and cancel this Saturday’s game against Maryland was made with the health, safety and welfare of the student-athletes, coaches and staff as our utmost priority,” Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "We have seen an increase in the number of student-athletes unavailable to compete due to positive tests and associated contact tracing due to our most recent antigen and PCR testing results."

Michigan is slated to face rival Ohio State on Dec. 12, though that game is now in jeopardy. If the Wolverines are unable to face the Buckeyes and the conference does not try to reschedule a different opponent for Ohio State that week, the Buckeyes—currently 4–0—will be ineligible to compete in the Big Ten championship game under current rules.

Michigan is 2–4 in 2020 after losing to Penn State on Nov. 28. The Wolverines are 49–22 in six years under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and they've failed to win a bowl game in each of the last four seasons.