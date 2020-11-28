Oregon State Knocks Off No. 15 Oregon With Last-Minute Touchdown

SI.com
Oregon State Knocks Off Oregon With Last-Minute Touchdown

The annual matchup might not have an official name anymore, but Friday night delivered another instant classic in a rivalry that's produced plenty of drama.

Oregon State stunned No. 15 Oregon, 41-38, with a go-ahead touchdown in the game's final minute on fourth down from inside the 1-yard line. The Beavers were led by running back Jermar Jefferson, who finished with 226 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns, setting a new record for single-game rushing yards in series history.

jermar jefferson

Oregon State's game-winning drive was capped by a one-yard touchdown run by backup quarterback Chance Nolan, who came in after starter Tristan Gebbia injured his left leg on the previous play. It was Nolan's first career collegiate snap.

The win was Oregon State's first in the series since 2016. The Beavers had lost 11 of the previous 12 games against Oregon dating back to 2008.

No. 15 Oregon is the Pac-12's highest-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings. With their defeat and No. 20 USC's game against Colorado this weekend being canceled, the conference will be hard-pressed to qualify a team for the playoff.

Oregon led, 24-13, at halftime and 31-19 after three quarters before Oregon State mounted its comeback. Gebbia scored on a one-yard run with 13:26 left to cut the lead to 31-26. On the following drive, Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough was picked off by Nhshon Wright, setting up a go-ahead score by Jefferson two plays later.

The Ducks answered with a touchdown by Cyrus Habibi-Likio on their ensuing possession with 8:27 remaining. The Beavers drove down to the Oregon 15-yard line but turned the ball over on downs with 2:18 left. Their defense forced a three-and-out, giving Oregon State one last chance. Gebbia led a 10-play, 53-yard drive, capped by Nolan's sneak with 0:33 on the clock.

Until this season, the game was known as the Civil War, but was changed this summer because of its connection to "a war fought to perpetuate slavery." The game currently does not have a name, though the schools are working to come up with a new one.

jermar jefferson
