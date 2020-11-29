Richmond Beats No. 10 Kentucky in Non-Conference Upset

SI.com
Richmond Secures First Win Over Top 10 Team With Upset vs. Kentucky

Richmond made program history on Sunday as the Spiders secured their first win over an AP Top 10 team with a victory over Kentucky. 

The Spiders entered Sunday's matchup with No. 10 Kentucky at 1–0 following a win over Morehead State on Friday. And the Atlantic 10 squad didn't seem to mind the jump in competition in the second game of the Bluegrass Showcase.

Four Richmond players scored double digits in the Spiders' 76–64 victory, led by 18 points from senior forward Nathan Cayo. Richmond shot just 7–25 from the field, but a stifling defensive effort pushed the Spiders to a historic win.

Kentucky's offense struggled throughout Sunday's loss. The Wildcats failed to make a three on 10 attempts, finishing the night 22-61 from the field. Freshman Brandon Boston led Kentucky with 20 points in a losing effort.

Richmond logged its first top-10 win on Sunday, but the Spiders are far from a lightweight in 2020–21. Richmond went 24–7 last year before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis, and it entered 2020–21 at No. 1 in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll.

