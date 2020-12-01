Sarah Fuller to Kick for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller sits atop the Commodores' depth chart ahead of their matchup with No. 11 Georgia on Saturday.

Fuller made SEC history on Nov. 28 as she became the first woman in conference history to appear in a game. She is the first woman since 1999 to suit up for any Power 5 conference game.

Fuller kicked off for Vanderbilt to start the second half in the Commodores' 41-0 loss to Missouri on Nov. 28. She did not attempt a field goal in the contest but was named SEC special teams player of the week on Monday.

Fuller played for Vanderbilt on Nov. 28 – just one week after she won the SEC championship as the goalkeeper for the school's women's soccer team. She expressed her wish to continue kicking for the football team after the loss to Missouri.

“I would be happy to if they’ll have me,” Fuller said. “Honestly, I’m having so much fun and I want to learn more about how to kick and how to do things better. Because I really think I can refine it and get better. I’m excited.”

Fuller is the third woman to appear in an FBS contest, joining New Mexico's Katie Hnida and Kent State's April Goss. Both Hnida and Goss converted extra points in their brief college careers, though neither made a field goal.