Stanford Relocates Upcoming Games Amid New COVID-19 Restrictions

Stanford to Play Remaining Home Games in Washington, Oregon Due to New Local COVID-19 Restrictions

Stanford will play the final two games of its 2020 football season on the road after Santa Clara County announced that contact sports would be temporarily prohibited from Nov. 30 to at least Dec. 21.

The Cardinal announced Tuesday that they will play Washington in Seattle on Dec. 5 before playing Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., on Dec. 12.

"The decision was made consistent with the Pac-12's commitment to adherence to all state and local public health orders and directives, and prioritization of the health and safety of our student-athletes," the Pac-12 said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the NFL's 49ers announced that they would play their Week 13 and Week 14 home games in Arizona in the wake of Santa Clara County's restrictions.

Santa Clara Country reported 574 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. That followed a record-setting 760 cases and 239 COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Saturday, the highest single-day counts since the beginning of the pandemic. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, Santa Clara County reported an average of 568.9 positive cases over the last seven days. 

Stanford is 1-2 on the season, having most recently defeated California, 24-23.

