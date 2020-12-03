UCF QB McKenzie Milton Announces Decision to Transfer

UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton has entered the transfer portal after five years with the Knights.

Milton will leave UCF in hopes of finding a starting job at another program, according to ESPN's Andrea Adelson. He has not played in two years after suffering a knee injury in November 2018 that left him with ligament, nerve and artery damage.

Sophomore Dillon Gabriel is currently the Knights' starter. He tallied 59 touchdown passes in his last 22 games.

"I know my clock is ticking," Milton told Adelson. "I've only got one more year to play, and the momentum Dillon has, I wouldn't want any controversy in the locker room. He's earned the right to be the starter here at UCF. I see that, and I feel it's best for both UCF and myself that I move on elsewhere."

"I'm trying to chase the dream of playing in the NFL, so I've got to give myself the best opportunity to do that."

Milton leaves UCF as the most accomplished quarterback in program history. He threw 72 touchdowns in 33 starts and added 20 scores on the ground. Milton and the Knights went undefeated in 2017. They were also undefeated at 11–0 prior to Milton's devastating injury in 2018. Milton finished eighth in the Heisman voting in 2017 and sixth in 2018.

The 23-year-old quarterback hopes to find a new program by the spring. Milton said he is "stronger than I've ever been," as he continues his rehab.

"Even though I'm cleared, I know there's still some work to be done," Milton told Adelson. "By the time August rolls around I know it's going to be like clockwork playing ball again. I'm really excited for that."