Expert Picks: BYU–Coastal Carolina, A&M–Auburn, More

December is here, which means the college football regular season is in its final home stretch. This weekend's spotlight turns to Conway, S.C., where what was expected to be an AP top 25 clash between Coastal Carolina and Liberty abruptly turned into a battle of undefeateds. With Liberty unable to play due to COVID-19 cases, 9–0 BYU stepped in to take on the 9–0 Chanticleers with ESPN's College GameDay in the house.

Outside of that clash, top playoff contenders like Texas A&M (at Auburn), Clemson (at Virginia Tech), Ohio State (at Michigan State) Alabama (at LSU) and Florida (at Tennessee) will look to avoid a slip-up on the road, with precious few opportunities left to impress the selection committee.

Below are SI's predictions for 14 of the weekend's biggest clashes.

Standings to Date:

Michael Shapiro: 87–41

Pat Forde: 86–42

Molly Geary: 86–42

Ross Dellenger: 84–44

