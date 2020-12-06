BYU, Coastal Carolina Brawl After Multiple Hits to QB Zach Wilson

Things got chippy as the whistle blew for halftime between No. 13 BYU and No. 18 Coastal Carolina.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson threw a Hail Mary attempt in the final seconds of the first half only for it to be picked off by a Chanticleer. As the player starts running it back, cheap hits were thrown by the Coastal defense while blocking Wilson during the live play.

After bringing Wilson to the ground the first time, two Coastal Carolina defensive players continued to hold and tackle the quarterback a second time, and both teams' benches cleared in response.

No flags were thrown.

The BYU-Coastal Carolina matchup was not originally scheduled for this week. The Chanticleers were originally slotted to play Liberty on Saturday; however, it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Flames program. In a span of just a few hours and three days out from the game, the Cougars and Chanticleers agreed to play.

BYU led Coastal Carolina 14-13 at the half in the matchup between undefeated programs.