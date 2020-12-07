USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Scores Four Times in First Quarter vs. WSU

SI.com
USC's Amon-Ra St. Brown Torches Washington State With Four Touchdowns in First Quarter

Amon-Ra St. Brown was clearly waiting all day for Sunday night.

St. Brown, USC's star junior wide receiver, scored four touchdowns in the first quarter of the Trojans' game against Washington State as USC raced out to a 28-0 lead.

In just 15 minutes of game time, St. Brown tied the USC and Pac-12 record for touchdowns scored in a single game. He also tied an NCAA record for most touchdowns in a quarter. Coming into the game, St. Brown had 19 catches for 266 yards in three games, but had yet to find the end zone.

The two most difficult of St. Brown's scoring grabs were the second and fourth. On his second score, he got behind the defense and reeled in a perfect pass from quarterback Kedon Slovis:

His last touchdown of the quarter was a goal line fade in tight coverage:

St. Brown amassed 35 receiving yards in the first, scoring on each reception. Slovis was 12-for-13 for 133 yards in the first quarter.

