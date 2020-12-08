Ole Miss vs Texas A&M Postponed After COVID-19 Tests

SI.com
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Postponed After Rebels' COVID-19 Tests

Ole Miss' matchup with No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Rebels' program, per the SEC.

The SEC West matchup could be rescheduled, though that is "contingent on any cancellation of games currently scheduled for December 19," according to a conference statement. If the game is not played, it will be deemed a no-contest.

Ole Miss has suspended team activities following the positive COVID-19 tests. The program will not resume football activities until at least Friday. The Rebels currently sit fourth in the SEC West at 4–4 following a 31-24 win over Mississippi State on Nov. 28. 

Saturday's cancelation could have a significant impact on Texas A&M as they eye a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Aggies are currently 7–1 in 2020, with matchups against Ole Miss and Tennessee remaining on its schedule. Texas A&M will not participate in the SEC Championship even if Alabama loses to Arkansas on Saturday. 

Texas A&M could have the inside track at a Playoff spot if it closes the regular season at 7–1. No. 2 Notre Dame will face No. 3 Clemson for the second time in 2020 on Dec. 19, just over a month after a 47-40 Irish win on Nov. 7. If Clemson loses to Brian Kelly's squad, Texas A&M is likely to take its place in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings.

