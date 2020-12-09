Big Ten Amends Rules, Allows Ohio State in Title Game

SI.com
Big Ten Amends Rules, Allows Ohio State in Conference Championship

The Big Ten has amended its conference rules for 2020 and eliminated the six-game requirement to play in the conference championship, according to Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde

The rule change will allow No. 4 Ohio State to play in the Big Ten Championship against Northwestern on Dec. 19. Indiana would have faced the Wildcats if the Buckeyes had been deemed ineligible to play for the conference crown. Ohio State previously defeated the Hoosiers 42-35 on Nov. 21.

Ohio State leads the Big Ten East at 5–0. Ryan Day's squad was scheduled to face Michigan on Dec. 12, but the annual rivalry game was canceled due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Wolverines' program. 2020 marks the first year without the rivalry matchup since 1917. 

The Buckeyes are seeking their fourth College Football Playoff appearance in 2020. They lost to Clemson 29-23 in a semifinal matchup last year, five years after winning the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014.

