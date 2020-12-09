Alabama Remains in Top Spot in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

College football in Week 14 provided exciting action and clarity to a season that has been filled with tons of challenges, twists and turns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a week where the top six teams in the country—Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Florida—won by a combined average margin of nearly 27 points against their opponents.

However, it was also a week of bizarre plays in Louisiana's first-ever victory against Appalachian State and a week where several ranked teams—Oklahoma State, Marshall, Washington and Oregon—suffered surprising upsets.

The first College Football Playoff rankings were released on Nov. 24. with Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State taking the top four spots, while Texas A&M and Florida sat at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Tuesday's release of the committee's third set of rankings did not change that order.

The final selection day for the College Football Playoff top 25 is noon E.T. on Dec. 20.

The top four teams will compete in the New Year's Day semifinals in the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. As for the national championship game, it is scheduled to be played on Monday, Jan. 11, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The playoff rankings will determine the four semifinalists and will set up the six New Year's Day bowl game matchups.

Here are the second top 25 College Football Playoff rankings for the 2020-21 playoff season:

1. Alabama (9-0)

2. Notre Dame (10-0)

3. Clemson (9-1)

4. Ohio State (5-0)

5. Texas A&M (7-1)

6. Florida (8-1)

7. Iowa State (8-2)

8. Cincinnati (8-0)

9. Georgia (6-2)

10. Miami (8-1)

11. Oklahoma (7-2)

12. Indiana (6-1)

13. Coastal Carolina (10-0)

14. Northwestern (5-1)

15. USC (3-0)

16. Iowa (5-2)

17. North Carolina (7-3)

18. BYU (9-1)

19. Louisiana (9-1)

20. Texas (6-3)

21. Colorado (4-0) (first time since 2016)

22. Oklahoma State (6-3)

23. NC State (8-3)

24. Tulsa (6-1)

25. Missouri (5-3)