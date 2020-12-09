UVA-Michigan State, Two Other Games Postponed Due to COVID-19

SI.com
UVA-Michigan State, Two Other ACC/Big Ten Challenge Games Scheduled for Wednesday are Postponed Due to COVID-19

No. 18 UVA and No. 4 Michigan State join the list of ACC/Big Ten Challenge games scheduled for Wednesday that are now postponed due to COVID-19 issues. 

The Cavaliers announced on Tuesday evening that the program is dealing with COVID-19 issues. Brothers Sam and Joey Hauser, who are Virginia and Michigan State's respective leading scorers, will now have to wait to face-off.

The other two games include Louisville-Wisconsin and NC State-Michigan due to COVID-19 problems in the Cardinals and Wolfpack programs. 

These postponements come after the highly anticipated No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor matchup, which was called off two hours before tipoff due to positive cases within the Zags program. Last Saturday's game between UConn and NC State was one of the few games canceled at Bubbleville.

The college men's basketball season started just under two weeks ago, and a slew of games have already been canceled or postponed and rescheduled

