Tracking College Basketball COVID-19 Schedule Changes

We're in the first weeks of the 2020-21 college basketball season, but the sport has already seen a a slate of games canceled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

No. 2 Baylor had its matchup with Seton Hall canceled on Nov. 29 and pulled out of last week's Empire Classic, and the cancellations extend past the Big 12. The SEC, Big Ten and Big East have also experienced cancellations over the last week, and the pattern is likely to continue through December. As the coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, the NCAA is far from immune.

So which games will be canceled at the start of December—and, in some cases, scheduled in their place? Check out our college basketball cancellation and updates tracker below:

Dec. 1 — Maryland men's basketball team's game vs. Towson has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test among Towson Tier 1 support staff personnel.

Dec. 1 – UC Riverside vs. Fresno State has been canceled. UC Riverside will instead play Washington.

Dec. 2 – Wake Forest's matchup with Troy has been canceled as the Demon Deacons have paused all basketball activities.

Dec. 2 — No. 21 Oregon has added a game with Missouri at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Dec. 3, 5 — Boise State and New Mexico's planned two game-series this week has been postponed.

Dec. 7 — Arizona has rescheduled its game with Northern Arizona for this date.