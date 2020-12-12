SI.com
NCAAF
Which College Football Games in Week 16 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

It's that time of the year—College Football Playoff is around the corner and Power 5 conference championships are underway.

As the season is winding down, COVID-19 continues to dominate headlines and plague the NCAA as games are postponed and canceled.

In Week 15, seven games were canceled due to COVID-19 implications. The Conference USA, Big Ten and Big 12 each had two games canceled while the Pac-12 had only one contest canceled. 

After "The Game" was canceled pitting Ohio State against its rival Michigan, the Big Ten amended its conference rules for 2020 and eliminated the six-game requirement for the Buckeyes to play in the conference championship on Saturday.

Below is a list of each Week 16 game that's been postponed or canceled. This list will be updated throughout the week as schedule changes are announced.

ACC

  • Georgia Tech @ Miami: The game is canceled based on Georgia Tech's medical report. on Friday. The Yellow Jackets will end the season with a 3-7 record. 

