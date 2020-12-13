Big Ten Announces Champions Week Schedule
The Big Ten announced its Champions Week schedule on Sunday afternoon, finalizing a slate of games highlighted by Ohio State meeting Northwestern in the conference's championship game.
Here's a look at the full conference schedule:
- Nebraska @ Rutgers — Friday, Dec. 18 at 4 p.m. ET
- Purdue @ Indiana — Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Ohio State @ Northwestern — Saturday, Dec. 19 at noon ET
- Minnesota @ Wisconsin — Saturday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. ET
- Illinois @ Penn State — Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Michigan @ Iowa — Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. ET
- Michigan State @ Maryland — Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
The schedule features a pair of rivalry games that had previously been canceled because of COVID-19 outbreaks, in Purdue-Indiana and Minnesota-Wisconsin. Illinois's matchup with Penn State will also occur without Lovie Smith on the sideline for the Illini, as the school parted ways with its head coach on Sunday morning.