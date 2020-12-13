North Carolina Makes ACC, FBS History in Win over No. 10 Miami

No. 17 North Carolina made program, ACC and NCAA FBS history in its overwhelming 62-26 win over No. 10 Miami.

"They are definitely trying to send a message not only to Miami but to the nation, to recruits," ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said on UNC's fourth quarter performance while announcing the game. "I am still just in awe of this UNC running game and what they have done vs. Miami."

Quarterback Sam Howell became the first ACC player to record a pass, rush and receiving touchdown in the same game since UNC's own Marquise Williams in 2014.

Meanwhile, running back duo Javonte Williams and Michael Carter rushed for a combined 544 yards, setting an NCAA FBS record for most yards gained by two players on the same team. Williams, who tallied three touchdowns against the Hurricanes, now holds the program's touchdown record with 22 for the season. Don McCauley previously held the record with 21 in 1970.

The Tar Heels set a program record with a whopping 554 rushing. The last time the team rushed for 500+ yards was in 1943 against Virginia. UNC ended the night with 778 total yards, the most Miami has ever allowed in school history.

This victory snaps North Carolina's 12-game losing streak against an AP top-10 opponent that dates back to 2004 against then-No. 4 Miami.

The Tar Heels now wait to see where they'll end up for a bowl after finishing 8-3, 7-3 ACC.

"I hope it works out where we get to go to the Orange Bowl," head coach Mack Brown said. "We haven't been to a major bowl since the '40s."