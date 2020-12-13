North Carolina Makes ACC, FBS History in Win over No. 10 Miami

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

No. 17 North Carolina Makes ACC, FBS History in Overwhelming Win over No. 10 Miami

Author:
Publish date:

No. 17 North Carolina made program, ACC and NCAA FBS history in its overwhelming 62-26 win over No. 10 Miami. 

"They are definitely trying to send a message not only to Miami but to the nation, to recruits," ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit said on UNC's fourth quarter performance while announcing the game. "I am still just in awe of this UNC running game and what they have done vs. Miami."

Quarterback Sam Howell became the first ACC player to record a pass, rush and receiving touchdown in the same game since UNC's own Marquise Williams in 2014. 

Meanwhile, running back duo Javonte Williams and Michael Carter rushed for a combined 544 yards, setting an NCAA FBS record for most yards gained by two players on the same team. Williams, who tallied three touchdowns against the Hurricanes, now holds the program's touchdown record with 22 for the season. Don McCauley previously held the record with 21 in 1970. 

The Tar Heels set a program record with a whopping 554 rushing. The last time the team rushed for 500+ yards was in 1943 against Virginia. UNC ended the night with 778 total yards, the most Miami has ever allowed in school history. 

This victory snaps North Carolina's 12-game losing streak against an AP top-10 opponent that dates back to 2004 against then-No. 4 Miami. 

The Tar Heels now wait to see where they'll end up for a bowl after finishing 8-3, 7-3 ACC. 

"I hope it works out where we get to go to the Orange Bowl," head coach Mack Brown said. "We haven't been to a major bowl since the '40s."

YOU MAY LIKE

butch jones
College Football

Arkansas State Hires Butch Jones as New Head Coach

Jones, currently an assistant at Alabama, was formerly the head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

North Carolina Makes ACC, FBS History in Win over No. 10 Miami

Williams and Carter set a FBS record with a combined 544 rushing yards while Howell became the first ACC player to record a pass, rush and rec. TD in the same game since 2014.

Maile
Play
College Football

Utah State Won't Play After President's Alleged Remarks About Coach

Utah State players said the university's president was concerned about Maile's faith in his candidacy for the full-time job.

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point to tie up the game against Tennessee during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
College Football

Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in Power 5 Game

Vanderbilt kicker and goalkeeper Sarah Fuller drilled her first career extra point, tying the game against Tennessee in the first quarter.

Iowa senior receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette pulls down a touchdown reception in the third quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Play
College Football

Iowa's Smith-Marsette Out for Rest of Game After TD Celebration Flip

Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrated his touchdown with a flip, but ended up injuring himself. He's now in a walking boot and out for the rest of the game.

james harden
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Heat Interested in James Harden if Houston Decides to Trade Former MVP

Houston still has no plans of dealing James Harden anytime soon.

Deiveson-Figueiredo-watch-ufc-256
Play
MMA

How to Watch UFC 256, Figueiredo vs. Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo looks to defend his flyweight title fight against Brandon Moreno in UFC 256 on Saturday night.

SI_FANTASY_W14_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 14 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.