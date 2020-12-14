Missouri Surges Into AP Top 25; Top Five Unchanged

Gonzaga, Baylor, and Iowa remain atop the men's college basketball AP Top 25 in this week's poll.

The top five overall was unchanged from the Dec. 7 ranking, with Michigan State and Kansas rounding things out for the second straight week. Houston moved up to No. 6 after last week's sixth-ranked team, Illinois, split its games with a win at Duke and a loss to rival Missouri.

The 5–0 Tigers made the biggest leap of the week after that win, going from unranked to No. 16. Clemson (No. 24) and Michigan (No. 25) were also new additions to the poll this week; the former beat Maryland and Alabama to crack the Top 25 for the first time in 2020–21.

After a home loss to Illinois, the 2–2 Blue Devils dropped out of the top 10 all the way to 21st—the biggest drop of any team this week. Last week, Duke announced that, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not play any more nonconference games this season and will prepare for its ACC opener.

The full men's AP Top 25 is below (as of Dec. 14):

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Michigan State

5. Kansas

6. Houston

7. Villanova

8. West Virginia

9. Creighton

10. Tennessee

11. Texas

12. Wisconsin

13. Illinois

14. Texas Tech

15. Florida State

16. Missouri

17. Virginia

18. San Diego State

19. Rutgers

20. Ohio State

21. Duke

22. North Carolina

23. Louisville

24. Clemson

25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma State 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona State 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.