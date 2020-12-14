Missouri Surges Into AP Top 25; Top Five Unchanged

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Missouri Surges Into Men's AP Top 25; Top Five Remain Unchanged

Author:
Publish date:

Gonzaga, Baylor, and Iowa remain atop the men's college basketball AP Top 25 in this week's poll.

The top five overall was unchanged from the Dec. 7 ranking, with Michigan State and Kansas rounding things out for the second straight week. Houston moved up to No. 6 after last week's sixth-ranked team, Illinois, split its games with a win at Duke and a loss to rival Missouri.

The 5–0 Tigers made the biggest leap of the week after that win, going from unranked to No. 16. Clemson (No. 24) and Michigan (No. 25) were also new additions to the poll this week; the former beat Maryland and Alabama to crack the Top 25 for the first time in 2020–21.

After a home loss to Illinois, the 2–2 Blue Devils dropped out of the top 10 all the way to 21st—the biggest drop of any team this week. Last week, Duke announced that, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it will not play any more nonconference games this season and will prepare for its ACC opener.

The full men's AP Top 25 is below (as of Dec. 14):

1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Michigan State
5. Kansas
6. Houston
7. Villanova
8. West Virginia
9. Creighton
10. Tennessee
11. Texas
12. Wisconsin
13. Illinois
14. Texas Tech
15. Florida State
16. Missouri
17. Virginia
18. San Diego State
19. Rutgers
20. Ohio State
21. Duke
22. North Carolina
23. Louisville
24. Clemson
25. Michigan

Others receiving votes: Richmond 140, Saint Louis 121, Virginia Tech 115, Xavier 55, Oklahoma State 48, Oregon 31, Indiana 22, Florida 18, Arizona State 13, UCLA 9, UConn 7, Arizona 5, Syracuse 4, Georgia 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 1, Minnesota 1.

YOU MAY LIKE

cleveland-hat
Play
MLB

The End of Cleveland's 'Temporarily Bestowed' Nickname

Cleveland's nickname was never meant to last 105 years.

My Post (21)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

MMQB NFL Podcast: Week 14 betting lines. And Who's Clenching Their Division?

Tune into this episode of the MMQB NFL Podcast for all things NFL. From the latest news to our expert analysts' favorite betting lines.

My Post (20)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Open Floor NBA Podcast: Handling James Harden's holdout, judging Paul George's extension

Where will Harden Land? Can the Clippers be the best in the West after re-signing George?

josh-jacobs
Play
Extra Mustard

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Pulls Sadistic Prank on His Fantasy Owners

Josh Jacobs feels wrath of fans after lying about playing status on social media

ncaa-logo
College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament to be Played at One Site

The decision was made to help mitigate the risks of COVID-19 and matches that of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Missouri basketball celebrates during a win over rival Illinois
Play
College Basketball

Missouri Surges Into AP Top 25; Top Five Unchanged

The Tigers are coming off a big win over Border War rival Illinois.

acc-logo
Play
College Football

Report: Northwestern's Jim Phillips Candidate for ACC Commissioner

Phillips has led the Wildcats' athletic department since 2008.

Stefon Diggs
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Week 14 Reaction & Week 15 Semifinals Lookahead

Time to dissect the biggest NFL Week 14 fantasy storylines. Including beasts and busts, plus a lookahead to the second week of the fantasy football playoffs.