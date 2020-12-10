SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Duke Nixes Remaining Non-Conference Schedule

Author:
Publish date:

The Duke Blue Devils will not be playing any of their remaining non-conference games, the school announced Thursday. The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

In a statement, coach Mike Krzyzewski called this the right decision for the team.

“This is the best decision we could make as a program, in making sure that we are doing the right thing for our players,” Krzyzewski said. “This will also allow our team to have time over the holidays to safely enjoy with their families. These kids need to be with their families, at least for a little bit.”

The news comes one day after Krzyzewski questioned college basketball playing during the pandemic, asking whether it was time to "reassess" the decision to push forward with the season.

“You have 2,000 deaths a day,” Krzyzewski said. “You have 200,000 cases. People are saying the next six weeks are going be the worst. To me, it’s already pretty bad. On the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out. By the end of the month 20 million vaccine shots will be given. By the end of January or in February, another 100 million. Should we not reassess that? See just what would be best?”

Duke's next scheduled game was supposed to be on Saturday against Charleston Southern. That game was already postponed because a non-player within the CSU program tested positive for COVID-19. The Blue Devils will play their conference opener at Notre Dame on Dec. 16, then won't play again until Dec. 29 against Pittsburgh.

Since Aug. 2, the basketball team has been quarantining at the Washington Duke hotel, leaving only for class, practice or conditioning, all of which occur at the team's training facility. That has led to considerable "mental fatigue," according to Brendan Marks of The Athletic, which the program hopes will be alleviated by scrapping the rest of the non-conference schedule. Players will be allowed to go home following the Notre Dame game, then return to Durham on Dec. 23 to undergo testing and resume training.

YOU MAY LIKE

mike krzyzewski
Play
College Basketball

Duke Nixes Remaining Non-Conference Schedule

Duke will play its conference opener at Notre Dame on Dec. 16, then won't play again until Dec. 29 against Pittsburgh.

Nov 7, 2020; Huntington, West Virginia, USA; The Marshall Thundering Herd mascot celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 15 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

With conference championships just two weeks away, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Fantasy Football, Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
NFL

Kyler Murray Sends Inspiring Message, Invitation to Fan Battling Cancer

Hector Nahle, a 12-year-old who's battling cancer, made an Instagram video saying that Murray inspired him and that he'd like to meet him one day.

A basketball in a net
Play
College Basketball

Buffalo's HC Coached From Stands Despite COVID-19 Exposure

Due to contact-tracing protocols, Buffalo had been prepared to play without Jim Whitesell.

Concacaf-Womens-Nations-League
Play
Soccer

Concacaf to Launch New Women's Competitions, Nations League

The competitions will be used as qualifying for the Women's World Cup and Olympics.

A football helmet with an "SEC ESPN" logo
Play
College Football

Inside SEC's 10-Year Deal With ABC Starting in 2024

In four years, there will be no more SEC on CBS. The broadcasting rights to its marquee matchups are heading to ABC.

Sep 5, 2020; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves head coach Blake Anderson during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

Report: Anderson Steps Down as Arkansas State's Head Coach, Takes Utah State Job

Anderson resigned as the joint third-winningest head coach in Arkansas State history.

SI_FANTASY_W14_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 14 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.