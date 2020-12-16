Michael B. Jordan Launches Hoops Dreams Classic for HBCUs

As racial reckoning takes place across the United States, actor and producer Michael B. Jordan chose to spotlight and support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their athletic programs by launching the Hoop Dreams Classic.

The showcase will feature four of the top Division I HBCU men’s and women’s basketball programs, Forbes first reported, starting on Dec. 18, 2021, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The actor has starred in “Black Panther,” “Creed” and “Fruitvale Station,” and has previously called on Hollywood to hire more Black creators and support diversity in storytelling.

Jordan Bazant, co-head of partner WME Sports, said the showcase will begin with the men's teams and will either alternate between men’s and women’s programs or include both.

“This past year has been the tipping point for so many, including myself, in revving up support for Black people,” Jordan said in a statement. “As a Newark native, I am committed to bringing change to the community and am honored to be able to present The Hoop Dreams Classic as a way to celebrate the value of community, education, and Black college experiences. Through our shared love of basketball, I look forward to bringing the communal spirit of HBCUs to the city that helped shape me into the man I am today.”

The showcase will also expand outside of basketball, and feature an "immersive cultural experience highlighting other elements of HBCU life and culture, including Battle of the Bands, live musical performances, film festivals, culinary events, and college and career opportunities,” per Forbes.

The announcement comes months after five-star recruit Makur Maker selected Howard University over UCLA, with Kentucky and Memphis.

Maker, the cousin of Pistons forward Thon Maker, became the highest-ranked basketball prospect (No. 16 in the ESPN 100) to commit to a HBCU since ESPN’s recruiting database began in 2007.

"I was the first to announce my visit to Howard and other[s] started to dream 'what if,'" Maker wrote on Twitter. "I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard and coach Kenny Blakeney."