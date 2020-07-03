Five-Star Recruit Makur Maker Commits to Howard

Five-star center Makur Maker announced his commitment to Howard on Friday.

Maker chose the HBCU over UCLA, Kentucky and Memphis.

"I was the first to announce my visit to Howard and other[s] started to dream 'what if,'" Maker wrote on Twitter on Friday. "I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow. I hope I inspire guys like Mikey Williams to join me on this journey. I am committing to Howard and coach Kenny Blakeney."



Maker, the cousin of Pistons forward Thon Maker, is the No. 17 prospect in the class of 2020, per the 247Sports composite ranking. He was declared eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft in February, though he is likely to withdraw his name from consideration.

Maker is the first five-star recruit this century to join Howard. 2023 five-star recruit Mikey Williams is considering playing for Howard along with a slate of other historically Black colleges or universities.