Florida's Keyontae Johnson Thanks Fans for Prayers in Heartfelt Message

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Thanks Fans for Prayers After Collapse: 'God Said My Work Here Ain't Done'

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson released a video Friday on Twitter thanking those who have prayed and uplifted him after he collapsed on the basketball court in the Gators' game against Florida State on Saturday.

"I would like to thank God," Johnson said in the video. "I know you all have been sending your prayers out the last few weeks and me and my parents are very grateful for all of the prayers that have been going out.

"Write your own story, God said my work here ain't done."

Johnson also thanked "Gator Nation" as well as others who helped during his time of absence.

On Thursday, Florida decided to postpone next week's nonconference games in the wake of Johnson's collapse. Those games include the Dec. 19 matchup against Florida Atlantic, Dec. 20 against Florida A&M and Dec. 22 against James Madison.