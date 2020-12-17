Florida's Keyontae Johnson Showing Signs of Progress

SI.com
Florida Forward Keyontae Johnson 'Showing Encouraging Signs of Progress'

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is showing "encouraging signs of progress" after collapsing on the basketball court in the Gators' game against Florida State last Saturday.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin released a statement on Thursday saying Johnson is undergoing tests and further evaluation at UF Health. 

"[Keyontae] and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well wishes," the statement read.

Florida decided to postpone next week's non-conference games following Johnson's recent collapse. Those games include the Dec. 19 matchup against Florida Atlantic, Dec. 20 against Florida A&M and Dec. 22 against James Madison. 

"This has been a tough and emotionally taxing time for Keyontae's family, friends and teammates," Stricklin said. "Our hope is that everyone impacted will take an opportunity to process those emotions and regroup ahead of the start of the new year."

On Monday, the Gators announced Johnson had been transferred as planned from Tallahassee to Gainesville. The team said he "continues [to be] in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests."

