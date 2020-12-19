How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Alabama vs. Florida Live Stream: How to Watch SEC Championship, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida will compete for the 2020 SEC championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Dec. 19.

The Crimson Tide (10-0) enter the matchup as the lone undefeated team in the SEC, while the Gators (8-2) outlasted No. 8 Georgia (7-2) in the conference's East division. Alabama opened as a 14.5-point favorite over Florida. 

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can watch the SEC championship game live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access

The Gators enter the SEC championship game after being stunned by LSU in Week 15. The Tigers were 23-point underdogs but pulled off a 37-34 upset, in part due to a penalty assessed after a Florida defender threw a shoe 20 yards down the field. 

Alabama remains No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide rank third in the NCAA in points per game (49.5) and 11th in points allowed (16.8). Running back Najee Harris has recorded the most rushing touchdowns in the NCAA this season with 22. 

Up to 16,500 fans will be in attendance at the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Additionally, tailgating will be allowed in the Home Depot Backyard and M Lot with COVID-19 protocols in place. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kentucky coach John Calipari throws out his hands during a loss to UNC
Play
College Basketball

Kentucky Loses Again, Off to Worst Start Since 1926-27

No. 22 UNC handed the Wildcats their fifth straight loss on Saturday.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) looks to pass during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Play
College Football

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond: 8–1 Aggies Should Be in Playoff

No. 5 Texas A&M made its last College Football Playoff case with a 34-13 win over Tennessee, ending the season with seven straight SEC victories.

Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith will face Florida in the SEC Championship game .
College Football

How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida

Find out how to watch the SEC championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida on Dec. 19.

Dec 19, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) celebrates with offensive lineman Marquis Hayes (54) after running for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

No. 10 Oklahoma Holds Off No. 6 Iowa State to Win Big 12 Title

This marks Oklahoma's sixth straight Big 12 championship thanks to an early 17–0 run against Iowa State in the first half.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon
Play
College Football

Sermon's Record Day Carries Ohio State to Big Ten Title

Sermon set the Ohio State single-game rushing record to lift the Buckeyes over Northwestern.

daniel-garcia-promo
Wrestling

Daniel Garcia Is Emerging as Wrestling's Next Star

Less than two years after a car accident nearly ended his life, Daniel Garcia is becoming wrestling's premiere talent

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs dribbles vs Kansas
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga's Suggs Notches 27 in Win Over No. 3 Iowa

The freshman posted another big showing to hand the Hawkeyes their first loss of the season.

brady thumb
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 15 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!