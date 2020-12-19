How to Watch Alabama vs. Florida

No. 1 Alabama and No. 7 Florida will compete for the 2020 SEC championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Dec. 19.

The Crimson Tide (10-0) enter the matchup as the lone undefeated team in the SEC, while the Gators (8-2) outlasted No. 8 Georgia (7-2) in the conference's East division. Alabama opened as a 14.5-point favorite over Florida.

How to Watch:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: You can watch the SEC championship game live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or CBS All Access.

The Gators enter the SEC championship game after being stunned by LSU in Week 15. The Tigers were 23-point underdogs but pulled off a 37-34 upset, in part due to a penalty assessed after a Florida defender threw a shoe 20 yards down the field.

Alabama remains No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings entering the SEC championship. The Crimson Tide rank third in the NCAA in points per game (49.5) and 11th in points allowed (16.8). Running back Najee Harris has recorded the most rushing touchdowns in the NCAA this season with 22.

Up to 16,500 fans will be in attendance at the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Additionally, tailgating will be allowed in the Home Depot Backyard and M Lot with COVID-19 protocols in place.