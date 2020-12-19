How to Watch Big Ten Championship Game

After a rocky regular season, Northwestern and Ohio State will meet in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes are looking to land one of the four College Football Playoff spots and appear poised to grab one heading into the conference title game.

How to Watch:

Time: Noon ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Ohio State nearly missed out on Saturday's conference championship after playing only five regular-season games. The Buckeyes' games against Maryland, Illinois and rival Michigan were canceled due to COVID-19 issues, and Big Ten rules originally included a six-game requirement for teams to qualify for the championship game. However, the league amended the rules, allowing the Buckeyes to head to Indianapolis.

Ohio State, led by quarterback Justin Fields and a high-powered offense, topped the Big Ten East at 5–0. Meanwhile, Northwestern sits atop the Big Ten West at 6–1 with a defense that ranks second in the FBS and allows 14.6 points per game.

Saturday marks Ohio State's fourth consecutive appearance in the Big Ten title game, following their 34–21 victory over Wisconsin last year.

Northwestern is making only its second appearance in the Big Ten championship game after last claiming a conference title in 2000.

The Wildcats and Buckeyes met in the 2018 Big Ten championship game. After Ohio State quickly took a first-half lead, Northwestern made it 24–21 halfway through the third quarter. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins answered with three more touchdown passes to march the Buckeyes to a 45–24 victory.