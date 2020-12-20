Clemson's Nolan Turner Ejected for Targeting, Will Miss First Half of CFP Semis

SI.com
Clemson Safety Nolan Turner Ejected for Targeting, Will Miss First Half of CFP Semis

It was smooth sailing for No. 3 Clemson in its 34-10 win over No. 2 Notre Dame in Saturday's ACC championship game, but the blowout victory came at a cost.

Midway through the fourth quarter with the game already well in hand, senior safety Nolan Turner was called for targeting against Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. Turner was ejected, meaning he will be forced to sit out the first half of Clemson's next game in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Turner leads the Tigers with three interceptions this season and came into Saturday's game ranked second in total tackles. He helped spearhead a dominant defensive effort by Clemson, which held the Fighting Irish to just 263 total yards. Notre Dame averaged a mere 1.5 yards per carry and punted on six of its 11 possessions.

Clemson's win all but secures the program's sixth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers have played in the national championship game in four of the past five years, winning twice. Notre Dame, playing in its first season as a member of a conference, went 10-0 in the regular season—including a 47-40, double-overtime win over Clemson on Nov. 7—before Saturday's defeat.

