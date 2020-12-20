Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?
The 2020 regular season has come to a close, and a flood of players have begun to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The list of players declaring for the draft includes a number of underclassmen, many of whom will contend for a spot in the first round. We could see plenty of decimated rosters come bowl season as the NCAA's top underclassmen prepare for the draft.
So which underclassmen have already declared for the 2021 draft? Keep track of all the early declarations below:
Kyle Pitts: TE, Florida
Ja'Marr Chase: WR, LSU
Penei Sewell: OL Oregon
Caleb Farley: CB, Virginia Tech
Paulson Adebo: CB, Stanford
Pat Freiermuth: TE, Penn State
Micah Parsons: LB, Penn State
Gregory Rousseau: DE, Miami (FL)
Samuel Cosmi: OL, Texas
Kenneth Gainwell: RB, Memphis
Jack Anderson: OL, Texas Tech
Tutu Atwell: WR, Louisville
Larry Borom: OL, Missouri
Andre Cisco: DB, Syracuse
Aashari Crosswell: DB, Arizona State
Christian Darrisaw: OL, Virginia Tech
Paris Ford: DB, Pitt
Javian Hawkins: RB, Louisville
Khalil Herbert: RB, Virginia Tech
Anthony Hines III: LB, Texas A&M
Jevon Holland: DB, Oregon
Jaycee Horn: CB, South Carolina
Chuba Hubbard: RB, Oklahoma State
Josh Imatorbhebhe: WR, Illinois
Ernest Jones: LB, South Carolina
Kelvin Joseph: CB, Kentucky
Trey Lance: QB, North Dakota State
Hunter Long: TE, Boston College
Terrace Marshall Jr.: WR, LSU
Isaiah McDuffie: LB, Boston College
Alim McNeill: DL, NC State
Elijah Moore: WR, Ole Miss
Israel Mukuamu: CB, South Carolina
Marcus Murphy: DB, Mississippi State
Joseph Ossai: DE, Texas
Asante Samuel Jr.: CB, Florida State
Tyler Shelvin: DL, LSU
Caden Sterns: DB, Texas
Sage Surratt: WR, Wake Forest
Joe Tryon: LB, Washington
Jay Tufele: DL, USC
Jaylen Twyman: DL, Pitt
Rachad Wildgoose Jr.: CB, Wisconsin
Pooka Williams Jr.: RB. Kansas
Trill Williams: CB, Syracuse