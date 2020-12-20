SI.com
NCAAF
Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2020 regular season has come to a close, and a flood of players have begun to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The list of players declaring for the draft includes a number of underclassmen, many of whom will contend for a spot in the first round. We could see plenty of decimated rosters come bowl season as the NCAA's top underclassmen prepare for the draft.

So which underclassmen have already declared for the 2021 draft? Keep track of all the early declarations below:

Kyle Pitts: TE, Florida

Ja'Marr Chase: WR, LSU 

Penei Sewell: OL Oregon 

Caleb Farley: CB, Virginia Tech 

Paulson Adebo: CB, Stanford 

Pat Freiermuth: TE, Penn State 

Micah Parsons: LB, Penn State 

Gregory Rousseau: DE, Miami (FL) 

Samuel Cosmi: OL, Texas

Kenneth Gainwell: RB, Memphis 

Jack Anderson: OL, Texas Tech 

Tutu Atwell: WR, Louisville 

Larry Borom: OL, Missouri  

Andre Cisco: DB, Syracuse 

Aashari Crosswell: DB, Arizona State 

Christian Darrisaw: OL, Virginia Tech 

Paris Ford: DB, Pitt 

Javian Hawkins: RB, Louisville 

Khalil Herbert: RB, Virginia Tech 

Anthony Hines III: LB, Texas A&M 

Jevon Holland: DB, Oregon 

Jaycee Horn: CB, South Carolina 

Chuba Hubbard: RB, Oklahoma State 

Josh Imatorbhebhe: WR, Illinois 

Ernest Jones: LB, South Carolina 

Kelvin Joseph: CB, Kentucky 

Trey Lance: QB, North Dakota State 

Hunter Long: TE, Boston College 

Terrace Marshall Jr.: WR, LSU 

Isaiah McDuffie: LB, Boston College 

Alim McNeill: DL, NC State 

Elijah Moore: WR, Ole Miss 

Israel Mukuamu: CB, South Carolina 

Marcus Murphy: DB, Mississippi State 

Joseph Ossai: DE, Texas 

Asante Samuel Jr.: CB, Florida State 

Tyler Shelvin: DL, LSU 

Caden Sterns: DB, Texas 

Sage Surratt: WR, Wake Forest 

Joe Tryon: LB, Washington 

Jay Tufele: DL, USC 

Jaylen Twyman: DL, Pitt 

Rachad Wildgoose Jr.: CB, Wisconsin 

Pooka Williams Jr.: RB. Kansas 

Trill Williams: CB, Syracuse

