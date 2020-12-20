Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

The 2020 regular season has come to a close, and a flood of players have begun to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The list of players declaring for the draft includes a number of underclassmen, many of whom will contend for a spot in the first round. We could see plenty of decimated rosters come bowl season as the NCAA's top underclassmen prepare for the draft.

So which underclassmen have already declared for the 2021 draft? Keep track of all the early declarations below:

Kyle Pitts: TE, Florida

Ja'Marr Chase: WR, LSU

Penei Sewell: OL Oregon

Caleb Farley: CB, Virginia Tech

Paulson Adebo: CB, Stanford

Pat Freiermuth: TE, Penn State

Micah Parsons: LB, Penn State

Gregory Rousseau: DE, Miami (FL)

Samuel Cosmi: OL, Texas

Kenneth Gainwell: RB, Memphis



Jack Anderson: OL, Texas Tech

Tutu Atwell: WR, Louisville

Larry Borom: OL, Missouri

Andre Cisco: DB, Syracuse

Aashari Crosswell: DB, Arizona State

Christian Darrisaw: OL, Virginia Tech

Paris Ford: DB, Pitt

Javian Hawkins: RB, Louisville

Khalil Herbert: RB, Virginia Tech

Anthony Hines III: LB, Texas A&M

Jevon Holland: DB, Oregon

Jaycee Horn: CB, South Carolina

Chuba Hubbard: RB, Oklahoma State

Josh Imatorbhebhe: WR, Illinois

Ernest Jones: LB, South Carolina

Kelvin Joseph: CB, Kentucky

Trey Lance: QB, North Dakota State

Hunter Long: TE, Boston College

Terrace Marshall Jr.: WR, LSU

Isaiah McDuffie: LB, Boston College

Alim McNeill: DL, NC State

Elijah Moore: WR, Ole Miss

Israel Mukuamu: CB, South Carolina

Marcus Murphy: DB, Mississippi State

Joseph Ossai: DE, Texas

Asante Samuel Jr.: CB, Florida State

Tyler Shelvin: DL, LSU

Caden Sterns: DB, Texas

Sage Surratt: WR, Wake Forest

Joe Tryon: LB, Washington

Jay Tufele: DL, USC

Jaylen Twyman: DL, Pitt

Rachad Wildgoose Jr.: CB, Wisconsin

Pooka Williams Jr.: RB. Kansas

Trill Williams: CB, Syracuse