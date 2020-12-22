Auburn Rumors: The Latest on the Tigers' Coaching Search

Auburn Coaching Rumors: The Latest on the Tigers' Search
Following Auburn's recent firing of Gus Malzahn, the Tigers are still searching for a new head coach.
Malzahn had been the school's head coach since 2013 and led Auburn to seven consecutive bowl game appearances prior to this season. This year, the Tigers finished the regular season 6–4, which marked the second-worst season in Malzahn's tenure with the program in terms of winning percentage. He went 68–35 overall and 39–27 in the SEC in eight years at Auburn.
The coaching rumor mill quickly began buzzing within the first 30 hours after Malzahn's firing on Dec. 13. Athletic director Allen Greene sent a letter to donors saying the search to replace Malzahn was underway. Auburn hired Atlanta-based search firm Parker Executive Search, while president Jay Gogue formed a search committee.
The Tigers are set to play Northwestern on Jan. 1 in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the team's interim head coach.
With the search still ongoing, check out the latest news and rumors surrounding Auburn's hunt for a permanent head coach:
- Following Auburn's discussion with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables on Monday, he has told Clemson officials that he's staying. Venables has worked as an assistant at Clemson for nine years, and his two sons, Tyler and Jake, currently play for the program. (Pete Thamel, Yahoo Sports)
- UAB coach Bill Clark is no longer a candidate for the Auburn job. The Tigers' interest in Clark grew after Billy Napier and Steve Sarkisian both dropped out of the search. Auburn reportedly reached out to Clark late last week and he talked with the school again over the weekend. (Brandon Marcello, 247 Sports)
- Auburn interim head coach Kevin Steele "appears to be out" as a head coaching candidate. (Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports)
- Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian also emerged as a possible candidate but did not interview over the weekend as expected. He is no longer being considered for the job. (Alabama Undercover)
- Louisiana coach Billy Napier pulled his name out of consideration after being in the running. Ragin' Cajuns athletic director Bryan Maggard reaffirmed Napier's commitment to the program in a statement on Monday.