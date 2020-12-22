Auburn Rumors: The Latest on the Tigers' Coaching Search

Following Auburn's recent firing of Gus Malzahn, the Tigers are still searching for a new head coach.

Malzahn had been the school's head coach since 2013 and led Auburn to seven consecutive bowl game appearances prior to this season. This year, the Tigers finished the regular season 6–4, which marked the second-worst season in Malzahn's tenure with the program in terms of winning percentage. He went 68–35 overall and 39–27 in the SEC in eight years at Auburn.

The coaching rumor mill quickly began buzzing within the first 30 hours after Malzahn's firing on Dec. 13. Athletic director Allen Greene sent a letter to donors saying the search to replace Malzahn was underway. Auburn hired Atlanta-based search firm Parker Executive Search, while president Jay Gogue formed a search committee.

The Tigers are set to play Northwestern on Jan. 1 in the VRBO Citrus Bowl. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will serve as the team's interim head coach.

With the search still ongoing, check out the latest news and rumors surrounding Auburn's hunt for a permanent head coach: