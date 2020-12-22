Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is being released from UF Health on Tuesday, his family announced in a statement put out by the program's official Twitter account.

"We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family."

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness. As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work," the statement said.

Last Tuesday, Johnson's parents, Nika and Marcus, said that their son was in stable condition and breathing on his own.

On Dec. 12, the Gators were coming out of a timeout just minutes into their eventual 83–71 loss to the Florida State Seminoles when Johnson collapsed at midcourt. The junior was taken to the locker room on a stretcher before being transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Johnson was later transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville. He had been in a critical but stable condition, the team announced.

Johnson was the SEC Preseason Player of the Year and was averaging 16 points and 4.5 rebounds this season.

Florida is 3–1 on the season.