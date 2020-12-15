Florida's Keyontae Johnson in Stable Condition, Parents Say

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson is in stable condition and breathing on his own, his parents Nika and Marrecus Johnson said Tuesday in a statement issued from UF's Twitter account.

Johnson's parents said the Gators forward is "speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF health. He even FaceTimed the team!"

"We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days."

On Saturday, the Gators were coming out of a timeout just minutes into their eventual 83–71 loss to the Florida State Seminoles when Johnson collapsed at midcourt. The junior was taken to the locker room on a stretcher before being transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

The reason for Johnson's collapse is still unknown.

Johnson was transferred from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville. He had been in a critical but stable condition, the team announced, with his grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, telling USA Today on Monday that Johnson had been in a medically induced coma.

Johnson—the SEC Preseason Player of the Year— is averaging 16 points and 4.5 rebounds this season.

Florida’s contest against North Florida on Wednesday was canceled earlier this week with Stadium's Jeff Goodman reporting that the team was “still dealing the emotional situation,” following Johnson’s collapse.

"We will continue to share updates about Keyontae's health and progress," his parents said in their statement on Tuesday. "We have seen how much people love and care for him."

Florida is 3-1 on the season.