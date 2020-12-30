Oklahoma State Tops Miami in the Cheez-It Bowl in Close Finish

The Cheez-It Bowl between No. 21 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Miami mirrored the chaotic energy that filled 2020.

Flags, penalties and injuries plagued the two teams as the Cowboys won 37-34 thanks to a fourth quarter sprint.

Oklahoma State took the lead early, going on a 21-0 run in the first quarter. However, they didn't score again until early in the fourth quarter after Miami closed to gap to just two points.

The Hurricanes scored a touchdown and field goal in the second quarter, but lost a key player late in the second quarter to a right knee injury. Quarterback D'Eriq King scrambled to his right before running five yards, ending with King grabbing his right knee.

The redshirt senior refused a medical cart to ride back to the locker room, The Athletic's Manny Navarro reported, and limped back while appearing not to put weight on that leg. The signal-caller returned to the sideline later in the second half with a brace on the injured knee, and will be re-evaluated upon the team's arrival in Miami.

King wasn't the only missing star. Cowboys' receiver Tylan Wallace only played one half, which was previously planned according to The Oklahoman's Jacob Unruh. He finished the night with six receptions for 45 receiving yards.

Miami continued to close the gap between it and the Cowboys in the second half. The team went 9-0 in the third quarter, almost tying the game except the referees called back the two point conversion.

Oklahoma State woke up in the fourth quarter, taking a lead with a quick touchdown within the first minute for a 31-19 lead. Miami's N'Kosi Perry answered with a pass to Brevin Jordan for a one yard touchdown.

The two continued to exchange touchdowns, and with just over five minutes to go, Miami managed to achieve its two-point conversion thanks to some trickery in the end zone.

It boiled down to a three point differential and chaotic energy.

With just over 90 seconds to go, Miami attempted a tunnel screen on fourth-and-9, only to hand Oklahoma State the ball. The Cowboys assumed victory formation, taking a knee as the clock wound down.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders finished the night with 305 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. Wide receiver Brennan Presley tallied three touchdowns and 118 yards on six receptions.

Two Oklahoma State players ran down the sideline, searching for the Gatorade container filled with Cheez-Its. Once they found it, the Cowboys ran around the field looking for head coach Mike Gundy, eventually dumping it on him.