Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Leaves Alamo Bowl After Injuring Shoulder

Texas starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger suffered a shoulder injury in the first half against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.

Ehlinger was ruled out for the second half of the matchup but later returned to the Longhorns' bench with his arm in a sling and donning street clothes. Casey Thompson took over as the quarterback at the start of the third quarter.

Ehlinger's injury comes hours after Miami quarterback D'Eriq King exited the Cheez-It Bowl with a right knee injury, marking a tough day for star QBs in bowl game appearances.

The Longhorns QB went 10-of-16 for 160 yards and tallied a single touchdown to help Texas take a 17-10 halftime lead over Colorado. However, he was sacked on his two final dropbacks.

Ehlinger hasn't announced yet if he'll take advantage of the NCAA freezing the eligibility of its athletes this fall and return for the 2021 season. He's currently ranked second for most of the school's significant passing records in the program's record books.